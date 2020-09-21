Major international banks are in hot waters again. Confidential documents leaked to journalists show that some of the biggest international banks continued to do business with corrupt businessmen, drug traffickers and terrorist entities despite knowing their clients were up to no good.

Names of five financial giants including HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase and the Bank of New York Mellon have surfaced in thousands of documents leaked to BuzzFeed News and shared with an international group of investigative reporters.

The leaked files come from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) which is part of the US Treasury. It is primarily responsible for receiving what are known as Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from banks.

Criminals, including suspected terrorists, transferred more than $2 trillion via these banks between 1999 and 2017, raising concern about the loopholes in the system that is meant to stop money laundering, according to reports.

Most of the information in the documents comes from the banks themselves.

Banks dealing in US dollars have to abide by Washington’s guidelines on money laundering. This means keeping accounts of Iranian and North Korean nationals can often land them in trouble.

Banks generally just flag a suspicious transaction and it is up to the authorities to declare whether an account should be blocked. But that does not give banks a clean pass, especially as some of them, such as HSBC, have paid billions of dollars in penalties for assisting criminals - like drug traffickers - in the past.

According to leaked documents, HSBC processed $80 million of proceeds in 2013 and 2014 that belonged to a criminal mastermind despite knowing he might be running a Ponzi scheme.

The bank was aware of the scam called WCM777, which was run by Chinese national Ming Xu. He had moved around as an evangelical preacher in the US and raised money on the side for an investment scheme promising 100 percent return in one hundred days.