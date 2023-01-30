BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China's Baidu to challenge Microsoft with its own ChatGPT-style bot
Chinese technology firm plans to launch the service in March as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.
China's Baidu to challenge Microsoft with its own ChatGPT-style bot
Beijing-based Baidu has been investing heavily in AI technology, including in cloud services, chips and autonomous driving, as it looks to diversify its revenue sources. / AP
January 30, 2023

Chinese internet search major Baidu Inc is planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported on Monday that the technology firm plans to launch the service as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.

Reuters's source declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

ChatGPT's technology works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer prompts by users in a human-like manner, offering information like a search engine or even prose like an aspiring novelist.

Chatbots in China currently focus on social interaction whereas ChatGPT performs better at more professional tasks, such as programming and essay writing.

Baidu plans to incorporate chatbot-generated results when users make search requests, instead of only links, the person said.

Baidu declined to comment.

Recommended

Microsoft Corp has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. 

The company has also worked to add OpenAI's image-generation software to its Bing search engine in a new challenge to Alphabet Inc's Google.

Beijing-based Baidu has been investing heavily in AI technology, including in cloud services, chips and autonomous driving, as it looks to diversify its revenue sources.

At a developer conference last month, Baidu unveiled three AI-powered "creators" whose technology allows them to assume the roles of screenwriter, illustrator, editor or animator. 

READ MORE:New Microsoft AI tech can simulate our voice; should we be concerned?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US