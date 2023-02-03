Google and Apple have reported downbeat results for the last quarter of 2022 as Amazon beat expectations but warned that the coming months would be uncertain in a difficult moment for Big Tech.

The tech titans posted earnings on Thursday as shares in Meta skyrocketed a day after it reported better results than expected and signalled spending and job cuts.

The results follow weeks of unprecedented layoff rounds in the usually unassailable tech sector amid pessimism about the economic outlook.

The souring mood followed a long spell of outsized growth during the peak Covid-19 period when consumers went online for work, shopping and entertainment.

Google parent Alphabet's revenue of $76 billion in its fourth quarter and profit of $13.6 billion were below what it made in the same period a year earlier, with share prices falling more than 3 percent in after-market trade.

Google saw a slump in its crucial advertising sales, which were slightly better than analysts had projected, according to data compiled by Factset.

"It's clear that after a period of significant acceleration in digital spending during the pandemic, the macro economic climate has become more challenging," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an earnings call.

Pichai last month announced a plan to lay off 12,000 employees in order to reverse pandemic over-hiring and focus on new areas, especially artificial intelligence.

Apple's sales decline