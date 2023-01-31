China has accused Washington of pursuing "technology hegemony" as the United States began stepping up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking access to American suppliers.

The Biden administration has stopped approving renewal of licenses to some US companies that have been selling essential components to the Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Neither was authorised to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and they spoke on condition of anonymity.

The company, which makes network equipment and smartphones, has been on the US Commerce Department's entity list, which comprises those subject to licensing requirements, since 2019.

It has been allowed to buy some less advanced components. But the new restrictions could cut off Huawei's access to processor chips and other technology, as large US-based companies such as Intel and Qualcomm are forced to wind down business with it.

Earlier, Beijing accused US of pursuing "technology hegemony" after reports emerged that US was blocking all access to American suppliers.

"China is gravely concerned about the reports," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

She accused Washington of "over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power" to suppress Chinese competitors.

"Such practices are contrary to the principles of market economy" and are "blatant technological hegemony," Mao said.

Bloomberg News and the Financial Times first reported that the administration was weighing the move.

Huawei Technologies Ltd, China's first global tech brand, is at the centre of a conflict between Washington and Beijing over technology and security.

US officials say Huawei is a security risk and might facilitate Chinese spying, an accusation the company denies.

