TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN launches aid appeal for Palestinian refugees affected by Türkiye quakes
UNRWA is seeking $16 million to meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestinian refugees who were affected by devastating February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye.
UN launches aid appeal for Palestinian refugees affected by Türkiye quakes
The appeal will enable UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees with cash and non-food items until August 2023. / Reuters
March 7, 2023

The UN's Palestine refugee agency UNRWA has launched a $16 million appeal for Palestinian refugees impacted by last month’s earthquakes in Türkiye.

It aims to "meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestine refugees who were affected by this natural catastrophe in Syria and Lebanon," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Among the first humanitarian organisations on the ground, UNRWA provided emergency relief services, including health, psychosocial and mental healthcare, food and cash assistance, non-food items, and rental subsidies and housing to Palestine refugees in Aleppo and Lattakia," it said.

"The earthquake also caused damage to an already weak housing and infrastructure in Palestine refugee camps in Lebanon, including medical and educational facilities and water towers."

READ MORE:President Erdogan says 488,000 homes will be built for quake victims

'Acute need'

The appeal will enable UNRWA to support affected Palestinian refugees with cash and non-food items until August 2023, it added.

Recommended

"The earthquakes and their aftershocks caused an unfathomable level of suffering to people in northern Syria, across the fault and conflict lines including Palestine refugees," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

"The Agency was able to respond to their most urgent need for safety and assistance on the very first day, including by having some 700 people sleep in a UNRWA school in Lattakia," Lazzarini said. 

"We are counting on our partners to help us help Palestine refugees in this time of acute need."

The 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces - Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in fewer than 10 hours.

READ MORE:Türkiye continues to heal from wounds inflicted by twin quakes one month on

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years