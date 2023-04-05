Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of tech giant Foxconn, has announced that he is seeking the presidential nomination of Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang party to "avoid war" with China.

Returning from a visit to the United States, Gou, 72, told reporters on Wednesday that "there is the risk that war may break out anytime" and that Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must be voted out to "avoid war".

"I have to tell young people honestly that voting for the DPP which upholds Taiwan's independence, hates China and is anti-China is against your interests," Gou said.

"We can't take... (peace) for granted, it requires the people to make the right choice."

Taiwan will elect its next leader in January 2024 to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen, whose two terms in power have been marked by soaring tensions with Beijing.

Tsai will step down in May 2024 after serving the maximum two terms allowed. Vice President William Lai, 63, has said he will seek the DPP nomination.

Tensions with China