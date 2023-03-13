Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits, US officials have said, as the federal government announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the collapse of the tech startup-focused lender.

US officials said on Sunday that customers of the Silicon Valley Bank, which used to serve 65 percent of all the country's startups, will be able to access their deposits from Monday.

The boards of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve, in consultation with President Joe Biden, approved the FDIC's resolution of SVB, according to a joint statement from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg on Sunday evening.

The move will not lead to losses by American taxpayers and all depositors will be made whole, the statement said.

READ MORE:SVB collapse rattles USDC and other cryptocurrencies

Additional measures being considered

"Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," the statement said.

"This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth."

S&P500 futures rose 1.4 percent after the announcement while Bitcoin jumped 6.7 percent to $21,998 as of 2337GMT.

A senior US Treasury official said the firms were not being bailed out, but depositors were being protected.

SVB equity and bondholders would be wiped out, said the official, who briefed reporters after the announcement.

The Biden administration will work with Congress and financial regulators to consider additional actions to further strengthen the financial system, the official said.