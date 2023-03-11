The supposedly "stable" cryptocurrency USDC has fallen sharply after the firm that created it, Circle, announced it holds $3.3 billion in failed Silicon Valley Bank [SVB] and has dropped its peg to the dollar.

Circle said late on Friday it had been unable to withdraw its reserves from SVB, whose sudden collapse rattled financial markets.

The USD Coin, or USDC, was launched in 2018 as a "stablecoin," meaning it was indexed to a currency backed by a central bank, in this case the US dollar.

It is listed as the second largest "stable" currency worldwide, based on its volume in circulation (around $40 billion), behind Tether.

Stablecoins are supposed to be backed by equivalent reserves in immediately available assets, either cash or readily convertible financial securities.

Overnight Friday to Saturday, the USDC fell to its lowest level ever, dropping to 87 cents before recovering to around 94 cents.

The firm said that it will resume its operations on Monday, the same day SVB will supposedly resume its operations too.

"As a regulated payment token, USDC will remain redeemable 1 for 1 with the US Dollar", the company said in a blog post.

The cryptocurrency firm said that in the event SVB does not return 100 percent of deposits, it will cover any shortfall using corporate resources, involving external capital if necessary.

Stablecoins dropping

Other stablecoins have also suffered.

The Dai, the fourth-largest stablecoin by volume in circulation, fell to 95 cents, while the Frax (sixth largest) fell to 94 cents, its lowest ever.

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange platform said it was suspending USDC-dollar conversions until Monday, given its exceptionally high activity.