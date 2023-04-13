The US Supreme Court has refused to halt a legal settlement that would erase more than $6 billion in debt owed by former students of colleges — many of them for-profit institutions — who have said they were misled by schools about academics and job prospects.

The justices turned away a request on Thursday from three colleges challenging a settlement between the US Education Department and borrowers that linked the colleges to claims of "substantial misconduct," an allegation they dispute.

Three of the schools identified in the settlement — for-profit Lincoln Educational Services Corp and American National University Inc as well as nonprofit Everglades College Inc — challenged the agreement after it was approved by a federal judge in California last November.

Around 3,500 borrowers entitled to automatic loan discharge under the settlement attended one of the three schools.

Lower courts had previously denied the schools' efforts to halt the settlement while they appeal.

The decision was separate from a case pending before the high court over the legality of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student debt for about 40 million borrowers.

A ruling in that case is expected by the end of June.

The legal challenges have some similarities but the administration is relying on different laws in the two programmes.

The latest dispute stemmed from a class-action settlement under which the Education Department would automatically cancel the debt of nearly 200,000 borrowers who attended 151 schools.

