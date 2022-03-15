Chelsea has asked for its FA Cup game against Middlesbrough to be played without a crowd because the government won't allow it to sell any tickets under the terms of its license to operate after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

Chelsea said it made the request to protect the “sporting integrity" of the quarterfinal after being unable to convince the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation to ease the terms of its license ahead of Saturday's game.

Middlesbrough said it would be “grossly unfair but without any foundation” to prevent its fans from going to the game.

Abramovich’s assets were frozen after he was sanctioned by the British government last week over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting ‘integrity’ as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme,” Middlesbrough said in a statement.

The FA will discuss Chelsea’s request at a meeting on Wednesday.

“It is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the license was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.”

Chelsea would have been allowed fans at Middlesbrough who had already bought tickets before Abramovich was sanctioned.