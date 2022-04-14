Liverpool has drawn 3-3 with Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and reached the semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate win.

The Reds' goals came from Roberto Firmino in the 55th and 65th minutes and Ibrahima Konate in the 21st minute at Anfield Stadium on Wednesday.

The scorers for the Portuguese team were Goncalo Ramos in the 32nd minute, Roman Yaremcuk in the 73rd minute and Darwin Nunez in the 81st minute.

READ MORE:UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals

Manchester City pass Atletico Madrid

Another English team, Manchester City, also reached the semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win after a goalless draw against Spanish team Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on the same day in the quarterfinals second leg.

The Madrid team pressured Man City but failed to score.