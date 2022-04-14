Authors of a recent study note that the adult brain is organised into “distinct functional networks, forming the basis of information processing and determining individual differences in behaviour.”

The authors are trying to answer whether this network organisation is “determined and present at birth” and are trying to pinpoint what the individual variability in this organisation is in newborns less than four weeks old (neonates).

Previous studies indicate that adults have seven functional networks “that support distinct perceptual and cognitive functions” in the brain: “visual, default, limbic, somatomotor, ventral attention, dorsal attention, and control networks.”

This pioneering study takes a look at neonates’ brains via MRI scans, finding five networks present: the visual, default, sensorimotor, ventral attention and high-level vision (corresponding to dorsal attention in adults) networks.

The study is especially significant because it suggests individual variability in those networks in newborns – which may have, according to a news release, implications for how genetics affects behaviour in adults.

“For centuries, humans have wondered about what makes them unique and the role of genetic programming versus our lifetime of experience,” says Zeynep Saygin, senior author of the study and assistant professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.

“Our study shows variability in the brain at birth that may be related to some of the behavioural differences we see in adults.”

The study, led by M. Fiona Molloy, a psychology graduate student at Ohio State, was published in the journal NeuroImage.

The authors analysed fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) scans of the brains of 267 newborns, most less than a week old, who were part of the Developing Human Connectome Project. All the babies were scanned during their sleep for 15 minutes each.

The study analysed the smallest bits of babies’ brains possible with MRI – called voxels or volumetric pixels – to determine how the signals of each voxel were related to other voxels in the brain.

“Even when we’re sleeping, the brain is active and different parts are communicating with each other,” Saygin says.

“We identify networks by finding which parts of the brain show similar patterns of activity at the same time – for example when one area activates, the other does too. They are talking to each other.”

The researchers found five networks in babies that were similar to those found in adults. Adults have two additional networks that were not found in the brains of the neonates: These are both involved with higher-level functions, Saygin explains.

They write: “There were no neonate networks matching the control or limbic adult networks … This suggests that regions in the limbic and control networks lack discrete connectivity patterns in neonates such that they cannot be easily separated from the rest of the cortex.”