Rafa Nadal has said there are positives to take from the Madrid Open despite the 21-times major winner falling to a quarter-final defeat by teenager Carlos Alcaraz in his first tournament back following a stress fracture in the rib.

Australian Open champion Nadal, who picked up the injury at Indian Wells in March, went down 6-2 1-6 6-3 to Spanish compatriot Alcaraz on Friday, ending his quest for a sixth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

"The reading of the tournament is I have played three matches and that I came here with hardly any preparation... I said it before coming here it was going to be a tough week," Nadal told reporters.

"But it has not been a disaster in any case. I think that I have competed with the correct attitude. I have played two, two-and-a-half hours, nearly three... this is a positive outcome."

'Toughest tournament'