Not just a snack: popcorn debuts as a material for toys and furniture
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Not just a snack: popcorn debuts as a material for toys and furnitureA university and a manufacturer in Germany collaborate to produce environmentally friendly toys, furniture parts and car interior products (such as headrests and child seats) from popcorn granulate, a biodegradable and sustainable material.
The licence from the University of Göttingen will enable GreenTec to eventually expand its toy range to include larger moulded popcorn-based toys and games.
June 7, 2022

University of Goettingen’s Knowledge Museum opened its doors to the public on June 4, 2022, where some prototypes of products made from popcorn granulate will be showcased among other things. 

Forest scientists at the University of Gottingen have been looking into using popcorn granulate produced in a sustainable and efficient manner. Popcorn granulate can be used as an ingredient in many products – ”from packaging to insulating panels for building insulation,” as a news release explains.

The university was able to arrange a licence partnership with GreenTec GmbH, part of the Loick Group, a company that intends to use this technology in the future to construct furniture, toys, sports and fitness equipment, as well as children’s car seats and headrests.

Loick has been producing sustainable toys made from corn and marketed under the PlayMais(R) brand name for more than 20 years. These toys can be “shaped, pressed, cut and much more,” the news release notes. Made using a technique called high-pressure foaming, the corn-based toys are 100 percent biodegradable.

The licence from the University of Goettingen will allow Loick to widen its offerings in the future “to include larger compression-moulded popcorn-based items for arts and crafts.”

Recommended

Loick’s production will not be limited to arts and crafts, however; the company intends to produce items for automobile interiors (child car seats and headrests), as well as sports and fitness equipment, and furniture such as table-tops and seating all manufactured using popcorn. To achieve this, popcorn granulate will be “produced and offered as sheet material or as three-dimensional moulded parts.”

"This new process, which is based on techniques used in the plastics industry, can now be used as a cost-effective way to produce new sustainable children's toys or sports and fitness equipment, as well as furniture on an industrial scale," explains Professor Alireza Kharazipour, Head of the Research Group Chemistry & Process Engineering of Composite at Goettingen University.

"For the furniture sector especially, this can ensure that alternative natural materials beyond plastic, and even beyond chipboard and fibreboard, are no longer just niche products."

Hubert Loick, Managing Director of the licence partner Loick GreenTec GmbH, adds: "We are delighted to be working with the University of Goettingen to launch new products in the play and leisure sector and in innovative furniture construction with these newly developed popcorn-moulding processes."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar