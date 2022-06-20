Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov is set to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize medal, donating proceeds directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the Ukraine conflict.

It was Muratov’s idea to auction off his prize, having already announced he was donating the accompanying $500,000 cash award to charity. The auction will take place on Monday in New York.

The idea of the donation, he said, “is to give the children refugees a chance for a future.”

Online bids began June 1 to coincide with the International Children's Day observance. Monday's live bidding falls on World Refugee Day.

As of early Monday morning, the high bid was $550,000. The purchase price is expected to spiral upward, possibly into the millions.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Muratov said he was particularly concerned about children who have been orphaned because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We want to return their future," he said.

He added that it’s important international sanctions levied against Russia do not prevent humanitarian aid, such as medicine for rare diseases and bone marrow transplants, from reaching those in need.

