England fast bowler Stuart Broad has conceded 35 runs against India's Jasprit Bumrah in the most expensive over ever bowled in Test cricket.

Broad celebrated his 550th Test wicket on the second day of the series-deciding fifth Test at Edgbaston before his disastrous over late in the first innings on Saturday.

Bumrah, India's number 10 batsman, hit Broad for four boundaries and two sixes in the over. The Indian stand-in skipper took 29 runs off the over which also cost 5 wides and a no-ball.

Bumrah finished on 31 not out from 16 balls after India was bowled out for 416. The 36-year-old Broad ended with 1-89.

Broad was also hit for 36 in a single over in 2007 by India's Yuvraj Singh at the T20 World Cup.

On the rampage