Dental care workers were able to lower the blood pressure of a patient with hypnosis before undertaking dental work under local anaesthesia.

47 percent of American adults (116 million) suffer from hypertension, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also notes that “In 2019, more than half a million deaths in the United States had hypertension as a primary or contributing cause.”

The authors of a recent paper published in the International Journal of Dentistry and Oral Healthstate that studies “reporting the efficacy of Hypnosis on controlling Hypertension have been published from as early as [the] 1950s.” They used hypnosis on a patient with high blood pressure to reduce his hypertension to a level safe for dental work to be carried out.

“The patient was discharged after completion of dental restorative care satisfied and comfortable,” they wrote.

A 51-year-old African American male who came to New York University College of Dentistry “for continuation of dental care in the form of restorative care,” told officials there that he had forgotten to take his anti hypertension medication that day.

The patient had multiple ailments and was on several medications. Specifically, he had “a history of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, focal seizures, thyroid nodules, and major depression episodes.”

When the carers measured his blood pressure three times, once on his right arm and twice on his left, they found that his blood pressure was higher than suitable for dental work. The dentists informed the patient that he had the option to reschedule his appointment. They also suggested that, alternatively, he undergo hypnosis in order to proceed on the same day.

The patient elected to undergo hypnosis.