POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Stunning images of Jupiter captured by James Webb telescope
The Webb telescope is an international collaboration between the US space agency NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.
Stunning images of Jupiter captured by James Webb telescope
The composite images were taken with the observatory's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and were artificially coloured because infrared light is not visible to the human eye. / AFP
August 23, 2022

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the planet Jupiter showing two tiny moons, faint rings and auroras at the northern and southern poles.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater of the University of California, Berkeley.

"It's really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image," she said.

De Pater headed the observations of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, with Thierry Fouchet of the Paris Observatory.

The composite images were taken with the observatory's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and were artificially coloured because infrared light is not visible to the human eye.

The auroras above the northern and southern poles of Jupiter have been mapped in redder colours while the Great Red Spot, a storm bigger than Earth, appears white.

Recommended

One image shows Jupiter's faint rings and its moons Amalthea and Adrastea.

Launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket, Webb is orbiting the Sun at a distance of 1.6 million kilometres from Earth, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point.

It took the spacecraft almost a month to reach the region, where it remains in a fixed position behind the Earth and Sun to give it a clear view of the cosmos.

The Webb telescope is an international collaboration between the US space agency NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, involving more than 10,000 people.

READ MORE: Why Jupiter doesn’t have a substantial ring system

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall