A University of Nevada, Las Vegas-led team of scientists counter the idea that the human brain began to shrink during the transition to modern urban societies.

The scientists of the UNLV-led study, published in the Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution write that in 2021, DeSilva et al. suggested that “modern human brain size has decreased, starting at roughly 3,000 years ago. They offer a model in which directional selection for decreased brain size, and/or stabilizing selection for maintaining large brains, was relaxed due to the ability to store information externally in social groups.”

DeSilva and his colleagues offer an analogy with ants, noting that “following the development of complex societies, the cumulative intelligence and knowledge of the social group acted to relax the strong forces of selection that had been present in earlier human populations. They propose that ‘group-level cognition may select for reduced brain size and/or adaptive brain size variation’.”

The scientists carrying out the new study, namely Brian Villmoare of UNLV and Mark Grabowski of Liverpool John Moores University, say that the human brain did not change size as suggested by DeSilva et al.

“We were struck by the implications of a substantial reduction in modern human brain size at roughly 3,000 years ago, during an era of many important innovations and historical events — the appearance of Egypt's New Kingdom, the development of Chinese script, the Trojan War, and the emergence of the Olmec civilization, among many others,” Villmoare said.

“We re-examined the dataset from DeSilva et al. and found that human brain size has not changed in 30,000 years, and probably not in 300,000 years,” Villmoare said. “In fact, based on this dataset, we can identify no reduction in brain size in modern humans over any time-period since the origins of our species.”