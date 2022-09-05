American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the US Open.

It was the first time this year that Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, has been beaten in a major.

Tiafoe covered his face with his hands as he soaked up the cheers from a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium after breaking Nadal for a fifth time to claim the biggest upset of the tournament.

"I don't even know what to say right now, I'm beyond happy, I'm almost in tears," Tiafoe said in an on-court interview on Monday.

"I can't believe it. He is definitely one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today but I really don’t know what happened."

Next mission: Rublev