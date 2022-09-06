Chinese drug regulators have approved the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine, made by Tianjin-based manufacturer CanSino Biologics, boosting the company's share price by seven percent.

After the National Medical Products Administration gave the go-ahead on Sunday for the emergency use of the vaccine as a booster, company shares surged 14 percent on Monday morning before closing 7.1 percent higher than their opening value.

"The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The needle-free vaccine, which can be stored and administered more easily than intramuscular jabs, will be given through a nebuliser, the company explained.

The company did not offer details on when the adenovirus-vectored vaccine, which a Lancet report in July 2021 said induced strong antibody responses, will be made available for public use.

Zero-Covid policy