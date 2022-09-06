POLITICS
China greenlights world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine
The needle-free vaccine can be stored and administered more easily than intramuscular jabs and can trigger strong antibody responses, according to a Lancet report published in July 2021.
The inhalable vaccine has been manufactured by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics. / Reuters Archive
September 6, 2022

Chinese drug regulators have approved the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine, made by Tianjin-based manufacturer CanSino Biologics, boosting the company's share price by seven percent.

After the National Medical Products Administration gave the go-ahead on Sunday for the emergency use of the vaccine as a booster, company shares surged 14 percent on Monday morning before closing 7.1 percent higher than their opening value.

"The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The needle-free vaccine, which can be stored and administered more easily than intramuscular jabs, will be given through a nebuliser, the company explained.

The company did not offer details on when the adenovirus-vectored vaccine, which a Lancet report in July 2021 said induced strong antibody responses, will be made available for public use.

Zero-Covid policy

Scientists in several countries including Cuba, Canada and the United States are also trialing inhalable Covid-19 vaccines.

China has so far approved eight other locally manufactured injectable vaccines since 2020.

But the country's drug administrator is yet to greenlight any foreign vaccines, including mRNA shots produced by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

China is the only major economy sticking to a zero-Covid policy, disrupting travel and businesses.

Officials across the country are now under pressure to curb local virus flare-ups ahead of a key political meeting next month.

The southern tech hub of Shenzhen, with more than 18 million residents, imposed a weekend lockdown in most parts of the city on Saturday, while more than 21 million people in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu are undergoing mass testing from Monday through Wednesday.

China has administered over 3.4 billion Covid shots, the National Health Commission said on Monday without offering details on the percentage of the population vaccinated.

