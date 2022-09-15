Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit has won gold at the 2022 World Championships.

Yigit, 30, beat Samar Hamza from Egypt 6-0 in the women's 76 kg final on Wednesday at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

Yigit managed to repeat the feat after winning the title in Paris in 2017.

The United World Wrestling Championships, which are currently undergoing in Serbia's capital Belgrade, features more than 800 athletes in the men's Greco-Roman, men's freestyle and women's freestyle categories.