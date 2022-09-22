Anti-Muslim sentiment remains a growing threat across Europe, with several countries enacting policies that have contributed to the institutionalisation of an issue that should instead be stamped out with urgency, a new report has warned.

According to the European Islamophobia Report 2021 on Thursday, anti-Muslim sentiment was “as pressing a problem” across the continent as it was in previous years.

It said countries such as the UK and France became “the main spots of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic incidents.”

“Furthermore, anti-Muslim campaigns of far-right parties in EU member states dominate the discrimination against Muslim individuals and communities,” the report said, which focused on 27 European countries and was prepared with contributions from 35 leading academics and experts in the field.

The report links the persistence of anti-Muslim racism to “the backdrop of a general worrisome trend: the decline of liberal democracy in Europe.”

It warns that major forces within Europe, singling out countries like France, are still “investing less in the fight against Islamophobia, and more … into normalising Islamophobia.”

“The Islamophobia becoming normalised and institutionalised by liberal democracies such as Austria, Denmark, and France is alarming,” the report said.

Apart from anti-Muslim incidents across Europe, the report details systemic discrimination faced by Muslims in all areas of life, from employment to health care, education and the justice system.

Islamophobia in numbers

Austria

As many as 1,061 anti-Muslim hate crimes were recorded in Austria.

Most of the cases were online (68 percent), came from politicians (32 percent), and were in the public sphere (25 percent), the report said.

“The vast majority of perpetrators were male (76.9 percent) and the victims were primarily women (69 percent),” it added.

Citing data from another anti-racism watchdog ZARA, the report said 1,977 racist and anti-Muslim acts were documented, which primarily targeted women.

Belgium

Women bore the brunt of anti-Muslim and racist attacks in Belgium, according to the report.

It said 89 of all cases reported to the Collective for Inclusion and Against Islamophobia in Belgium pertained to anti-Muslim sentiment against women.

Finland

A total of 852 hate crimes were recorded in 2020.

“Most of the hate crimes (88.5 percent) were due to national-ethnic origin (75.8 percent) and religion (12.7 percent),” the report said.

France

There were 213 anti-Muslim incidents recorded in France in 2021.

“Among them, half (109) concern damage to Muslim places of worship, cultural centres, and cemeteries, and 22 percent concern attacks on persons,” the report said.