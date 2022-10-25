POLITICS
2 MIN READ
'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran aged 94
Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single, had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick".
A short documentary film titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets. / AFP
October 25, 2022

An Iranian man nicknamed the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a shower for decades has died at the age of 94, state media reported.

Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday. 

Haji had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick", the agency quoted a local official as saying.

Recommended

But "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash," IRNA reported.

A short documentary film titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets. 

SOURCE:AFP
