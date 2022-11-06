This year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) has kicked off in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of the climate crisis and adapt to its repercussions.

During Sunday's opening session, diplomats approved a much-debated agenda item to discuss whether rich countries should compensate poorer nations most vulnerable to the climate crisis.

Matters relating to "funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including a focus on addressing loss and damage" will be on the agenda, they said.

Inclusion of the agenda item "reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy for the suffering of the victims of climate induced disasters," said COP27 President Sameh Shukri of Egypt.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to activists and civil society organisations who have persistently demanded the space to discuss funding for loss and damage," he said to applause.

'Urgent international action'