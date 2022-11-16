The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his “hand of god” goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed football’s most famous handball.

Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match official who refereed the quarterfinal game between Argentina and England in Mexico, owned the 36-year-old Adidas ball that was sold at Graham Budd Auctions in London for 2 million pounds ($2.37 million) on Wednesday.

The Maradona goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in that match against England – but should not have been allowed – has become part of football legend.

Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Maradona quipped afterwards that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of god,” leading to its iconic name.

Speaking ahead of the auction, Bin Nasser said: “I couldn’t see the incident clearly. The two players, Shilton and Maradona, were facing me from behind.

