Elon Musk has said a wireless device developed by his brain chip company Neuralink is expected to begin human clinical trials in six months.

The company is developing brain chip interfaces that it says could enable disabled patients to move and communicate again. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, Texas, Neuralink has in recent years been conducting tests on animals as it seeks US regulatory approval to begin clinical trials in people.

"We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human but we've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human," Musk said during a much-awaited public update on the device on Wednesday.

The event was originally planned for October 31 but Musk postponed it just days before without giving a reason.

Neuralink's last public presentation, more than a year ago, involved a monkey with a brain chip that played a computer game by thinking alone.

Melding brain with artificial intelligence

Musk is known for lofty goals such as colonising Mars and saving humanity.