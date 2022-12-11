An international group of researchers have conducted a study and identified more than 3,500 genetic variations that potentially affect smoking and drinking behaviour.

The study involved almost 3.4 million people from diverse backgrounds, including African, American, East Asian and European ancestry.

The results were published in Nature on December 7. They emphasise that increasing the sample size and ethnic diversity improves the power of genome-wide association studies (GWAs) such as these, showing that various traits are linked to genes, combinations of genes or mutations.

The scientific community already considers smoking and drinking as risk factors for several physical and mental illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Despite the fact that both smoking and drinking are affected by environmental and social factors, evidence points to genetics as another underlying influence in tobacco and alcohol consumption.

READ MORE:Quitting smoking may be harder for women than men

“We’re at a stage where genetic discoveries are being translated into clinical [applications],” says study co-author Dajiang Liu, a statistical geneticist at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“If we can forecast someone’s risk of developing nicotine or alcohol dependence using this information, we can intervene early and potentially prevent a lot of deaths.”

A diverse set of subjects

Scientists compare genetic sequences in large numbers of people using GWAs to find genetic ties to diseases or behaviours. However, in the past, these studies have largely relied on European individuals.

This time around, Liu and his colleagues used a model that made use of the genomic data of 3,383,199 people (almost 3.4 million), and 21 percent of this population had non-European ancestry.

The researchers came up with 3,823 genetic variants that were associated with smoking or drinking behaviours, 39 of which were linked with the age at which people took up smoking, 243 with the number of cigarettes smoked per day and 849 with the number of alcoholic drinks consumed per week.

At least 721 associated variants out of the total were picked up only by the multi-ancestry GWAs, as opposed to an ancestry-naive model the researchers used for comparison. This means that large and diverse population samples improve upon and increase the power of such studies.