Speed is a game-changing asset for any footballer and the FIFA World Cup provides the perfect global arena to showcase the fastest attackers and defenders out there.

Here are the ten fastest players in this year's championship tournament, according to statistics from sports newspaper Marca:

6th place (three-way tie):

Tajon Buchanan, Canada, 35.19kilometre/hour (km/h)

Tajon Trevor Buchanan plays as a winger for Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge and the Canada national team.

Buchanan signed a 3-and-a-half-year deal with Club Brugge in 2021 and was loaned back to New England Revolution for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season.

He accepted an invite for the Canadian senior national team camp for January 2021 and on June 18 Buchanan was named to Canada's 60-man preliminary squad for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Buchanan's play at the tournament was praised and was the recipient of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Best Young Player Award.

Nemanja Radonjic, Serbia, 35.19 km/h

Nemanja Radonjic plays for Serie A club Torino, on loan from Ligue 1 club Marseille and also represents the Serbia national team.

In November 2017, Radonjic was invited to Serbia's national football team for an Asia tour and made his debut in a friendly draw to South Korea.

A year later, Serbia manager Mladen Krstajić included Radonjic in the final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he appeared in two matches, one against Switzerland and the other against Brazil.

In this year's World Cup he played in all three group-stage matches, against Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland. While Serbia finished fourth in the group, Radonjic raced to a top speed of 35.19 km/h.

Kylian Mbappe, France, 35.19 km/h

Mbappe is the fastest player inLigue 1, reaching a speed of 36.05 km/h earlier in the season, according to Sporting News but in Qatar he's been tied for sixth place alongside Buchanan and Radonjic.

The Frenchman has scored five goals and assisted in two others in five appearances in the World Cup so far.

After beating Morocco 2-0, Mbappe could help France defend their World Cup championship title in a final match against Argentina.

He is likely to go home with the Golden Ball or the Golden Boot as well.

5th place (two-way tie)

Ismaila Sarr, Senegal, 35.29 km/h

Ismaila Sarr has shined as Senegal's best attacker in Qatar after doging opponents at a top speed of 35.29 km/hr.

Alongside the Senegal national team, he plays as a winger for EFL Championship club Watford.

He represented his country for the first time in a match against Namibia in 2016 in Dakar and just two years later was named in Senegal's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In 2019, Sarr was also part of the Senegal squad that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, for only the second time in the nation's history.

Achraf Hakimi, Morocco, 35.29km/h

Achraf Hakimi Mouh is regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football and it's no surprise he is known for his speed after hitting 35.29 km/h in Qatar.

He plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team, in which he's been a vital part of their run to the semi-finals.

Hakimi represented Morocco at various youth levels, before making his international debut in 2016 aged 17, after previously being capped by the nations' youth teams at under-20.