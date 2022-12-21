Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the release of a notorious French serial killer known as "The Serpent", who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s in Europe and Asia.

Supreme Court judges Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha ordered the release of Charles Sobhraj on Wednesday and instructed authorities to deport him from Nepal, after 19 years in prison.

"The court has ordered that if there is no other reason to keep him in jail, he should be released and sent back to his country within 15 days," the Supreme Court's spokesperson Bimal Paudel said.

Sobhraj, 78, has been accused of killing over 20 young Western backpackers travelling in several countries, usually by drugging their food or drink.

He had completed 19 years of his 20-year sentence in a Nepal jail.

The court cited his old age and health as mitigating circumstances for the release.

Sobhraj needed open heart surgery and his release was in keeping with the law allowing the compassionate discharge of bedridden prisoners who had already served three-quarters of their sentence, the verdict added.

The notorious murderer underwent a five-hour cardiac operation in 2017 and the verdict said he remained in regular treatment for heart disease.

READ MORE:Rape, dissolve in acid: How Pakistan’s serial killer murdered 100 children

Evading arrests

Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Nepal usually serve 20 years in jail.