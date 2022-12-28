POLITICS
Turkish doner kebab is more popular than currywurst in Germany: survey
When it comes to a quick snack, the majority of Germans prefer to reach for doner kebab than currywurst, according to a YouGov survey.
According to the survey, the doner kebab is significantly more popular, especially among younger people. / Reuters
December 28, 2022

In Germany, the doner kebab has become more popular than the currywurst, according to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov.

According to the survey, 45 percent of adults chose the doner when given the choice between doner and currywurst, while 37 percent preferred the curry sausage.

Some 15 percent of respondents answered, "I don't like either," and the rest made no statement.

The currywurst has been considered the classic fast food snack in Germany for decades. Doner is a traditional Turkish dish made from meat.

The fact that the doner kebab beats the curry sausage is mainly due to women. Some 47 percent of the women indicated as favourites the doner, while 30 percent of them preferred currywurst.

With the men, however, the currywurst remains scarcely the number 1; 43 percent remained with the sausage and 42 percent preferred the doner.

According to the survey, the doner kebab is significantly more popular, especially among younger people. 

Among 18- to 24-year-olds, 57 percent named the doner kebab and only 21 percent chose the curry sausage as their favourite snack.

READ MORE:Berlin home to more Turkish doner kebab shops as compared to Istanbul

SOURCE:AA
