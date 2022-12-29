Twitter users around the world have reported errors accessing it for several hours, web monitors said, in one of the biggest outages since Elon Musk bought the platform.

DownDetector on Wednesday reported a spike in issues with Twitter starting around 7 pm Eastern time (midnight GMT), with users unable to see their main feed, check notifications or use other functions such as lists.

"Can anyone see this or is Twitter broken," tweeted one user.

"Works for me," replied Musk.

Twitter has been riven by chaos since the billionaire completed his $44 billion acquisition in October and quickly moved to cut costs.

Thousands of employees – including engineers – have since been fired or quit, raising concerns about Twitter's ability to quickly fix outages and technical problems.

At the peak of the outage – which appeared to be resolving as of 0400 GMT – DownDetector clocked more than 10,000 complaints in the United States, as the hashtag #TwitterDown trended on the platform.

Cause unkwon

The number of reports logged by the monitor from other countries ranged from a few hundred to several thousand.