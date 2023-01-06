POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldo to serve two-match ban before Al Nassr debut – official
Ronaldo had been slapped with the ban in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan's hand.
Ronaldo to serve two-match ban before Al Nassr debut – official
Al Nassr has not yet registered Ronaldo because the Saudi club have exceeded their quota for foreign players. / Reuters
January 6, 2023

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo still needs to serve a two-match English Football Association ban before making his Al Nassr debut, an official at the Saudi club has said.

"The ban is applicable after he is officially registered," one Al Nassr official, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media, said on Friday.

Ronaldo was slapped with the ban in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan's hand after Manchester United, his club at the time, lost to Everton.

Al Nassr has not yet registered Ronaldo because the Saudi club have exceeded their quota for foreign players.

Recommended

Ronaldo, whose deal is worth an estimated 200 million euros to June 2025, is Al Nassr's ninth foreign player – one more than the eight allowed by Saudi football authorities.

His registration is set to be completed on Friday, sources close to the club said, without disclosing who would be removed.

Saudi reports said Uzbek midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov was most likely to make way for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Champions League record scorer.

READ MORE:Why did Ronaldo join Riyadh-based club Al Nassr?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'