Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo still needs to serve a two-match English Football Association ban before making his Al Nassr debut, an official at the Saudi club has said.

"The ban is applicable after he is officially registered," one Al Nassr official, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media, said on Friday.

Ronaldo was slapped with the ban in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan's hand after Manchester United, his club at the time, lost to Everton.

Al Nassr has not yet registered Ronaldo because the Saudi club have exceeded their quota for foreign players.