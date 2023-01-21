POLITICS
Djokovic dismisses Dimitrov to soldier on at Australian Open
The Serbian star reaches fourth round amid growing fears about durability of his injured left hamstring.
Djokovic continued his charge towards a 10th Australian Open title with a superb victory over Grigor Dimitrov. / Reuters
January 21, 2023

Novak Djokovic continued his charge towards a 10th Australian Open title with a superb 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round but fears about the durability of his injured left hamstring only grew.

The Serbian, who is eyeing a 22nd major to match Rafa Nadal, looked uncertain in his movement in a roller-coaster opening set where he began with a break, squandered three set points at 5-3 and dropped serve late on before edging a thrilling tiebreak on Saturday.

A heavily-strapped but more aggressive Djokovic emerged from a medical timeout and built pressure with his relentless returns from the back, going up 4-2 as 27th seed Dimitrov hit the net to surrender his serve, and went on to wrap up the second set.

A half-fit Djokovic can still be a handful for most players but the fourth seed looked a little more certain of his mobility in the third set and a double break to start helped him subdue the error-prone Dimitrov who failed to make a late comeback. 

SOURCE:Reuters
