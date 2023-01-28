Aryna Sabalenka has won her first Grand Slam singles title by winning the Australian Open, battling back from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina.

The hard-hitting Belarusian collapsed to the court in tears after winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion in a 2hr 28min arm-wrestle on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka wiped away tears before getting a warm hug from Moscow-born Rybakina, who played a full part in a thrilling match between two of the most powerful hitters in the women's game.

Sabalenka, the fifth seed, then ran to her player's box to celebrate with her team.

"Thank you, my team, the craziest team on the tour. We've been through a lot of, I would say, downs last year," Sabalenka said, addressing her team after receiving the trophy.

"Thank you so much for what you are doing for me. I love you guys."

She added: "I want to congratulate Elena for an incredible two weeks. You're such a great player, and of course, we are going to have many more battles, hopefully in the finals of the Grand Slams."

It was a fitting finale to two weeks of drama at Melbourne Park, highlighted by brutal groundstrokes, precision serving and wonderful rallies from two players at the top of their game.

Nerve-shredding tennis match