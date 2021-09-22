Wednesday, September 22, 2021

US to donate 500M more Covid-19 vaccine doses to other countries

The United States has promised to buy 500 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries as it comes under increasing pressure to share its supply with the rest of the world.

The White House is hosting a four-hour virtual summit aimed at boosting global vaccination rates and the administration of President Joe Biden wants to show it is leading by example.

"To beat the pandemic here we need to beat it everywhere," Biden said, kicking off the summit, which includes leaders from Canada, Indonesia, South Africa and Britain, as well as World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck crisis," he said of the pandemic that has raged since early 2020, killing at least 4,913,000 people.

The additional vaccines will bring US donations to the rest of the world to more than 1.1 billion doses, far short of the 5 billion to 6 billion doses global health experts say is needed by poorer countries.

The vaccines from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE will be made in the United States and shipped to low and lower-middle-income countries starting in January, a senior administration official said ahead of the announcement.

Russia to resume flights with Denmark, S Africa from Oct 5

Russia will resume passenger flights with Denmark, South Africa, New Zealand, Peru and Djibouti from October 5, the government has said.

Russia imposed wide-ranging travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force.

Turkey has administered 106.5M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered some 106.5 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

More than 53 million people have gotten their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while over 42.7 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 85.32% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.93 million people.

Separately, the ministry reported 28,168 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 242 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 351,655 tests for the virus were done over the past day.

Olympic flame lighting in Greece without spectators again

The coronavirus pandemic will again keep spectators away from another Olympic flame lighting ceremony scheduled for next month, the Greek Olympic Committee has announced.

The flame for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing is scheduled to be lit with a traditional ceremony at Ancient Olympia on October 18 and will be handed to the Beijing organisers at another ceremony on October 19 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

Italy reports 67 deaths, 3,970 new cases

Italy has reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths, the same number as the day before, the Health Ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,970 from 3,377.

Italy has registered 130,488 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,796 on Wednesday, down from 3,937 a day earlier.

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 38 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 513 from a previous 516.

Some 292,872 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 330,275, the health ministry said.

UK reports 34,460 more cases, 166 further deaths

Britain has recorded 34,460 new Covid-19 cases and a further 166 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data has shown.

That compared with 31,564 new cases and 203 deaths a day earlier.

Ukraine plans mandatory Covid-19 shots for some jobs

Ukraine is planning compulsory coronavirus vaccinations for some jobs including teachers and employees of state institutions and local governments, Health Minister Oleh Lyashko has said.

The new requirements would be introduced after a final decision by the ministry in coming days.

"We propose to start the introduction of mandatory preventive vaccinations against acute respiratory disease Covid-19," Lyashko said during a televised government meeting.

Ukraine is tightening lockdown restrictions from Thursday after a sharp rise in the number of infections.

It has imposed a nationwide "yellow" code which restricts mass events and limits occupancy rates at gyms, cinemas and other venues.

Schools, universities, and companies with fully vaccinated staff are allowed to work without restrictions.

Ukraine, with 41 million people, is lagging behind European neighbours with vaccinations - only 5.2 million people have received two shots so far.

The country has reported 2.4 million infections and 55,161 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow cases rise again: officials

Moscow is seeing a new increase in coronavirus cases, the mayor's office has announced, as Russian authorities struggle to convince a vaccine-sceptic population to get inoculated.

According to the latest official figures, Russia has recorded more than seven million cases and 200,625 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.

"Over the past few days, we've registered an increase in coronavirus cases in Moscow," deputy Moscow mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters.

Compared to last week, the number of cases has grown 24 percent, while the number of hospitalisations has increased 15 percent, Rakova said.

Germany to end quarantine pay for those without vaccinations

Germany will stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine by coronavirus measures as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated, Health Minister Jens Spahn has said.

The rules, which will be implemented by the governments of Germany's 16 federal states, will take effect by October 11 at the latest, Spahn said, confirming the details of a draft document seen earlier by Reuters.

The rules will affect people who test positive for the virus and those returning from trips to countries designated "high risk" for Covid-19, which now include Britain, Turkey and parts of France, among others.

UK and South Korea agree vaccine swap deal

Britain and South Korea have agreed to swap over 1 million vaccine doses with each other, with the UK sending a first batch of Pfizer shots in the coming weeks and Korea returning the same volume by the end of the year.

Britain said it would send Pfizer doses which it does not immediately need, so they can be used more quickly in South Korea.

"By working closely with our friends in South Korea, this vaccine swap will maximise their rollout speed without having an impact on the UK's vaccine programme," health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Russia reports 19,706 new cases

Russia has recorded 817 additional Covid-19 fatalities and 19,706 new cases in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

Brazil health minister tests positive

Brazil's health minister has tested positive in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Queiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States.