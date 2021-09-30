The auction house Christie’s in London will be offering a series of six portraits of Ottoman sultans for sale at the Art of the Islamic & Indian Worlds live auction on October 28, 2021. The portraits cover a period of 250 years of history: “from 1326, when Orhan became sultan until Selim II, who passed away in 1574.”

The series of paintings were initially 14 portraits, of which only one set survived and “is today property of the Wittelsbach family and on exhibition in Wuerzburg.”

According to a news release by Christie’s, Ottoman Grand Vizier, Sokollu Mehmed Pasha, asked Venice’s resident ambassador in Istanbul, Niccolo Barbarigo, on June 28, 1578, for portraits of Ottoman sultans he heard were in Venice. Barbarigo had no idea what Sokollu Mehmed Pasha was referring to, but the vizier insisted and in November 1578 “the Venetian senate finally commissioned duplicates of these portraits, writing in January 1579 that they were being prepared, and confirming in September that they had been shipped.” Christie’s suggests that the paintings must have arrived in Istanbul in late September 1579.

“The original set (the Munich set) was produced in Venice in 1579, at the instigation not, as one might presume, of a European patron, but of the Ottoman Grand Vizier Sokollu Mehmed Pasha,” says Behnaz Atighi Moghadam, Specialist and Head of Sale Islamic Art at Christie’s.

“Our set [a later set] was also a royal diplomatic commission of the highest standard, but we do not know the details of exactly who they were commissioned by,” she writes in an email interview.

The original set was produced in Venice in 1579. The series of six paintings to be auctioned is currently the second-largest set in existence and dates from circa 1600.

“These six paintings are a magnificent reflection of one of the most intriguing and influential cultural exchanges between the Ottomans and Europe in the 16th century. They almost certainly once formed part of a set of 14 portraits of Ottoman Sultans, of which the sole surviving intact set is in Munich,” Atighi points out. “They are remarkable for their condition, for their fantastic provenance and for the fact that six out of the 14 have survived. They are also still on their original stretcher!”

In the 1570s, the painter Veronese served as the Serenissima’s (The Republic of Venice) official painter. He received many commissions, “including monumental canvases for the administrative chambers of the Palazzo Ducale.” Christie’s news release notes Veronese was the Venetian authorities’ “obvious candidate” to fulfill the Ottomans’ “seemingly surprising request'' for a set of portraits of their own sultans.

Yet it was not Veronese who painted the portraits. Christie’s notes that Veronese is “likely to have designed or given guidance on the design of the series,” yet “there are no surviving portraits from any of the known sets that can be attributed to his hand.”

Asked about who might have painted the sultans’ portraits, Atighi says “The Munich set was for a long time attributed to Paolo Caliari, commonly referred to as Veronese (1528–1588). The Munich set is now more plausibly attributed to a “Follower of Veronese”, an attribution that surely applies to the present set and to the paintings in the Topkapı Palace Museum, which come from several heterogeneous sources.”

Atighi emphasises that “even if Veronese took no part in the actual painting of any of the surviving portraits, he can be associated with the design of the original set on both stylistic and circumstantial grounds.”

She adds that “These Sultan portraits exemplify some of the principal characteristics of Veronese’s style. He has used a three-quarter bust format but in contrast to the rigid formality of, for example, Gentile Bellini’s portrait of Mehmed the Conqueror, he has given the pose dynamism and immediacy by showing more of the figure’s face and tilting the head, thus shifting the head along both the vertical and horizontal axes; and he has in several of the portraits created a twisting movement by turning the body and the head in slightly different directions. And the textiles are given texture with the most luminous of colours, and the designs particularly of the gold and silver textiles are highly reminiscent of those used elsewhere by Veronese.”

Atighi says, “In all likelihood one or both of those models was in Venice, and the German sets were produced there. A record of the 1579 commission [by Sokollu Mehmed Pasha] was surely kept in Venice, and the majority of paintings in both sets are on a twill canvas, the weave favoured in 16th-century Venice. Two or more artists were involved in each of the two German sets: in the present set [of six paintings] the portrait of Mehmed I was indisputably painted by a different hand from the other sultans, and at least two hands can be detected in the Munich set. Multiple hands point to collaboration in a workshop, while the differences we have noted suggest there may have been more than one workshop with access to models.”