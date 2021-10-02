Elton Jantjies kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship on Australia's Gold Coast.

The lead changed four times in a frenetic last five minutes but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts.

"Thank you to the people back home for not giving up on us. We're looking forward to coming home tomorrow," said South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi.

The All Blacks were already assured of the championship title after their victory over the Springboks last weekend, but with Saturday's win the world champions will move back above their great rivals to top the world rankings.

Springboks victory

Last weekend the New Zealanders won by two points to clinch the title, with a game to spare, in the 100th test between the two nations when Jordie Barrett landed a late penalty.

Barrett again put the All Blacks ahead with a minute to go but this time the World Cup champion South Africans had time to respond before a mostly New Zealand crowd of just over 20,000, a capacity under Covid-19 restrictions for Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The victory was a reward for the Springboks showing much more adventure but just as much grit and physicality as they had in their previous three matches in Australia.

After starting well, they were forced to battle back from a 20-14 halftime deficit to take the lead in the 52nd minute when winger Makazole Mapimpi went over in the corner for the final try of the contest.