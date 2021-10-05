The Zerzevan Fortress in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province was used as a military settlement during the Roman Empire, going back 3,000 years. Recent excavations unearthed a badge that created excitement: it bore a motif used in the United States, the Great Seal with the words ‘E Pluribus Unum’ (Out of many, one).

Excavation work, launched with the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dicle University, Turkish History Association and several other regional institutions, continues to this date.

The Zerzevan Castle is the site for a Roman Mithras underground temple, tower defense, church, office building, residential houses, grain and arms depots, bunkers, rock tombs, and water channels, in addition to many vital artefacts.

The Zerzevan Castle was submitted by Turkey to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is currently on the tentative list. “The Persian originated Mithra cult was first brought to the Roman empire by Roman soldiers after the expeditions to the east and became quite widespread in the Roman Empire at 2-3rd centuries AD,” the UNESCO website informs.

“Although the cult of Mithras is found in all the regions dominated by Rome, Mithraeum in Zerzevan Castle is the only temple on the eastern border of Rome and dates back 2-3rd century AD. Therefore, it should be one of the oldest temples of this mysterious faith.”

Aytac Coskun, head of the excavation team and a faculty member at Dicle University, tells Anadolu Agency that the team found the US badge during the dig.

The motif on the surface of the badge, removed from a depth of 125 centimeters on the eastern walls of the Zerzevan Fortress during the ongoing excavations, was first designed in 1782, Coskun points out.