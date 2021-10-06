Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Sweden, Denmark pause Moderna vaccine

Sweden and Denmark said they are pausing the use of Moderna's vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare side effects.

The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that had been vaccinated.

Those conditions involve an inflammation of the heart or its lining.

"The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the health agency said, adding the risk of being affected was very small.

Denmark said that, while it used the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as its main option for people aged 12-17 years, it had decided to pause giving the Moderna vaccine to people below 18 according to a "precautionary principle".

US to jack up at-home rapid tests

US is on pace to have about 200 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available per month beginning in December, about four times more than earlier this year.

The White House says the supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal investment, on top of the $2 billion committed to increasing the availability of the convenient diagnostic tests in September.

It’s also due to the Food and Drug Administration’s authorisation of a new test from ACON labs this week.

More than 18 months into the pandemic, the US trails other nations in supplies of at-home tests, which are widely used overseas as part of regular testing programs to catch asymptomatic infections.

Turkey registers 30,438 new cases

Turkey logged 30,438 new cases, the highest number of daily infections since April 30, health ministry data showed.

Turkey recorded 236 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Italy on mRNA jab's effectiveness

Seven months after the second dose, there is no reduction in the efficacy of mRNA vaccines in the general population in Italy, while a slight decline is seen for some specific groups, the National Health Institute (ISS) said.

The report led by ISS and the health ministry examined data up to August 29 from more than 29 million people who had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

It said that in the general population, effectiveness against infection after seven months remained at 89 percent, while against hospitalisation and death, this time six months after the second dose, it remained at 96 percent and 99 percent respectively.

Canada goes after unvaccinated workers

Canada's federal employees who are not fully vaccinated and are not exempt from getting the shots will be put on administrative leave without pay, officials said, while domestic air, train and cruise ship travelers and workers will soon have to show proof of vaccination.

Federal employees will be required to show proof of vaccination through an online portal by October 29. Workers and travelers on trains, planes and cruise ships operating domestically must show they have been inoculated by October 30.

The introduction of these vaccine mandates was a cornerstone pledge by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his campaign for re-election.

Canada's vaccine policy will be one of the strictest in the world.

In Lithuania, reward for old people to take the shot

The Lithuanian government has proposed to pay 100 euros to people aged 75 or more to take vaccine, to boost the inoculation rate for the group, which lags in the European Union.

"We are unable to convince them to vaccinate otherwise", Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said during a televised government meeting.

Although 73 percent of all Lithuanian adults are vaccinated, in line with the EU average, about a third of over-75s remain unvaccinated, according to government data, one of the worst in EU.

Two-thirds of the 4,965 deaths in the country have been in this age group.

If parliament approves the scheme next week, the government will spend up to 27 million euros to pay over-75s who got their full vaccination between September and November.

The already vaccinated will get the payout if they take a booster shot until end of March next year.

Kazakhstan to buy 4M doses of Pfizer vaccine

Kazakhstan has signed a deal to buy about 4 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoi said.

The Central Asian nation's government has said it will offer the Pfizer shots, at least initially, only to children aged 12 and older, and to pregnant women.

South Korea secures 20,000 courses of Merck's pill

South Korea has secured 20,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for Covid-19 treatment, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, joining other Asian nations rushing to snap up supplies.

Russia reports record daily death toll

Russia has reported 929 coronavirus-related deaths, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 25,133 new cases in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Czech Republic's daily count of new cases rises above 1,000

The Czech Republic has reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day for first the time since May 18, data from the health ministry showed.

On October 5, tests identified 1,108 new cases in the country of 10.7 million, the figures showed.

Czechs go to polls on October 8-9 to choose new deputies in the lower chamber of parliament.

Poland's daily cases up by 70 percent past in week