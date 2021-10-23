Saturday, October 23, 2021

Namibia suspends use of Russian vaccine after S.Africa flags HIV concerns

Namibia will suspend the rollout of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, days after the drugs regulator in neighbouring South Africa flagged concerns about its safety for people at risk of HIV.

Regulator SAHPRA decided not to approve an emergency use application for Sputnik V for now because some studies suggested that administration of vaccines using the Adenovirus Type 5 vector - which Sputnik V does - can lead to higher susceptibility to HIV in men.

South Africa and Namibia have high HIV prevalence rates.

Namibia's health ministry said in a statement that the decision to discontinue use of the Russian vaccine was "out of (an) abundance of caution that men (who) received Sputnik V may be at higher risk of contracting HIV," adding it had taken SAHPRA's decision into account.

The Gamaleya Research Institute, which developed Sputnik V, said Namibia's decision was not based on any scientific evidence or research.

Italy reports 39 new deaths and 3,908 new cases

Italy has reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections inched up to 3,908 from 3,882.

Italy has registered 131,802 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.74 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,455 on Saturday, from 2,443 a day earlier.

There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 22 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 338 from a previous 343.

Some 491,574 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 487,218, the health ministry said.

UK reports 135 more deaths

Britain has reported 135 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, down from 180 on Friday, taking the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 139,461.

Government figures showed that 44,985 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, down from 49,298 on Friday.

Cases over the past week have risen by 15 percent, while the number of deaths in the past seven days is up by 12 percent.

Bulgaria overwhelmed

Bulgaria's government says it is days away from sending coronavirus patients abroad as a vicious fourth wave overwhelms the country's health system.

The latest wave could lead to infections hitting 9,000 a day in two weeks' time in the country of 6.9 million, experts say.

Virus surge persists in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia

Serbia is set to launch partial Covid-19 passes while Croatia and Slovenia reported high daily rates of infections, as countries with low vaccination rates grapple with a persisting virus surge.

Serbia has seen thousands of news cases daily for weeks now and recorded more than 50 deaths each day, in the country of 7 million where about half of adults have been fully jabbed and tens of thousands have received booster doses.

On Saturday, authorities reported an additional 6,748 new infections in the past 24 hours and 60 fatalities from the virus.

The Balkan nation has confirmed more than 1 million infections since the start of the pandemic and nearly 10,000 deaths.

Slovenia on Saturday said the number of confirmed daily cases has reached a nine-month high and a positivity rate of about 30 percent in the country of about 2 million people. Slovenia has fully vaccinated 53 percent of the population of 2 million. Just over 5,000 people have died of Covid-19.

Croatia too is reporting a surge in daily new cases to more than 3,500 over the past days — the daily number of confirmed cases has risen by 1,600 since last weekend, authorities said.

Germany's cases at highest since mid-May

Germany has recorded the highest incidence of coronavirus infections since mid-May, reaching the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days that used to be the yardstick for imposing a strict lockdown.

The seven-day incidence rate of cases - which until August was used to decide whether to impose more stringent Covid-19 curbs - rose to 100 on Saturday from 95 on Friday, the Robert Koch Institute responsible for disease control said.

A total of 15,145 new infections were reported, 4,196 more than the same time last Saturday, it added, and another 86 people died, to bring the total to 95,077.

Russia's virus surge persists, setting new death record

Russia is reporting a record-high number of coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deaths as the country approaches a week of nonworking days aimed at stemming the sharp surge in cases.

The national coronavirus task force said that 1,075 people had died from the virus in the past day and that 37,678 new infections were tallied – the largest single-day numbers of the pandemic.