NASA is aiming to launch its uncrewed lunar mission Artemis 1 in February next year, the first step in America's plan to return humans to the Moon.

The space agency had initially hoped to launch the test flight by the end of this year, with astronauts set to walk on the Moon by 2024.

After further tests, it will be wheeled out to the launchpad for a "wet dress rehearsal" in January, with the first window for launch opening in February, officials told reporters on Friday through a call.

"The February launch period opens on the 12th and our last opportunity in February is on the 27th," said Mike Sarafin, Artemis 1 mission manager. The next windows are in March and April.

These potential launch periods are dependent on orbital mechanics and the relative position of the Earth with respect to the Moon. The mission duration is expected to be four to six weeks.

NASA will also deploy small satellites, known as CubeSats, to perform experiments and technology demonstrations.

READ MORE: NASA to launch Lucy probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Humankind to moonwalk again