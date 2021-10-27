Imagine attending a mega-concert with millions from all over the world, all at the same time, in a virtual universe, as a digital avatar.

Hard to believe? Well, take a look at this.

The video you just watched shows an in-game live music adventure with a digital avatar that takes you to a virtual Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite’s ‘metaverse’. A metaverse is an environment in virtual-reality where users can interact with others in a purely digital space.

This adventure involves a very small part of the metaverse, a small step that participants take in just one neighbourhood.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been consistently talking about the metaverse while pledging to transform his company into ‘‘a metaverse company’’ in the next five years or so. He sees it as "the next generation of the internet."

So far, Zuckerberg has plans to invest at least $10 billion this year and rebrand Facebook to shift the focus of the company in that direction.

"The metaverse is going to be the successor of the mobile internet," Zuckerberg said on Monday.

Zuckerberg is no exception in this regard. The idea of the metaverse has attracted a lot of interest from both investors and companies such as Microsoft who are eager to be part of the next internet era.

While the digitally progressive who dabble in cryptocurrencies, and tech giants continue to take steps towards this universe, virtual game world developers such as Fortnite have already started to live in this digital world.

From sci-fi to reality

In March, digital artist Beeple’s artwork sold for $69.3 million at an auction and was bought by two people whose digital monikers were Metakovan and Twobadour. In the ‘real’ world their names are Vignesh Sundaresan and Anand Venkateswaran.

This art is completely digital and is what’s known as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Sundaresan and Venkateswaran, have an interesting plan - they will exhibit the artwork in a virtual monument which they call ''The Souk'.

“We are in the process of building a massive structure called The Souk, which will basically become the permanent address for the Beeple’s 5,000 days piece,” Venkateswaran said.

“We've been working with award-winning architects from New York to build it and will launch it on November 4,’’ he added.

Moreover, not only will Beeple's piece be exhibited there, but the venue will also host live concerts, events and sessions attended by influential public figures.