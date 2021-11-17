A 30-year-old Argentine woman, anonymously named after the city she lives in, “Esperanza”, which means “hope” in Spanish, has been determined free of HIV after eight years without having received therapy.

An article in the Washington Post suggests she “appears to have become the second documented person whose body may have eliminated her HIV on its own,” according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday.

An editorial written by Joel N. Blankson MD for the Annals of Internal Medicine notes “Fewer than 1% of people living with HIV are able to control viral replication to below the limits of detection by commercial assays without antiretroviral therapy (ART).”

Blankson goes on to say that these patients “are called ‘elite controllers’ or ‘elite suppressors,’ and they represent a model of a cure for HIV-1.

Blankson does mention a caveat: “However, it has not always been clear whether they are models of a functional cure, where replication-competent virus remains but is controlled by host factors (analogous to the control of herpes viruses), or a sterilising cure, where the virus is eradicated by the host (analogous to the control of most viruses).”

The study, titled “A Possible Sterilising Cure of HIV-1 Infection Without Stem Cell Transplantation” speaks of the Esperanza patient as an elite controller who may have been a model of a sterilising cure.

The Washington Post reports the researchers as writing that “Scans of more than 1 billion of the woman’s cells detected no viable virus, even though for most of the time she was not undergoing antiretroviral therapy meant to keep the virus from replicating.”

Marisa Iati of the Washington Post goes on to say that the finding raises the possibility that “a person’s own immune system may in rare cases provide a sterilizing cure — the elimination of virus capable of copying itself — the researchers wrote.”

“What happened is unique,” Steven Deeks, an HIV researcher at the University of California at San Francisco, who was not involved in the study tells the Washington Post. “It’s not that she’s controlling the virus, which we do see, but that there’s no virus there, which is quite different.”

According to data from UNAIDS, “37.7 million [30.2 million–45.1 million] people globally were living with HIV in 2020.” If scientists could unlock the reason why the Esperanza patient was showing signs of a sterilising cure, it would provide a breakthrough in treating, even possibly curing, HIV, which with lack of treatment, can turn into AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) and sicken and kill its host.