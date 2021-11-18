Wild Arab West, according to its creators, is a “concept created by two Emiratis, Hessa [Ali Alechla] and Iman [Almidfa], as a platform aimed at highlighting the fusion between Eastern and Western culture through art, lifestyle and entertainment.”

The duo write “After enjoying memes and fun western products for years, it was time to focus on the pop Arab culture and highlighting the current shift in Arab millennials identity.”

Offering merchandise such as T-shirts, phone covers and sweatshirts on their website, the partners have also come up with an idea for Dubai Design District (d3) – a vending machine that dispenses kindness.

Alechla and Almidfa are the creators of the WAW Machine that gives out compliments in Arabic and English –– hoping to bring a little light into people’s boring, if not dreary days now that there is some kind of ‘normalisation’ after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According toAl Monitor, “the project’s roots lie in mental health awareness and promoting a more supportive society spirit.”

“There was just last month [in October] mental health awareness week, and it’s definitely something that we wanted to focus on, especially now that everything's going back to normal regarding COVID,” co-founder Almidfa tells Al Monitor.

“We felt like we needed to start off with something positive. Our main aim behind all of our initiatives is basically to brighten people's day and just lift people up because I feel, especially after COVID, we really need some self-love and to be kind to one another.”

With a small push of a button, recipients get a small, colored box with a card inside from a vending machine that tells them lovely phrases such as “I would give up coffee for you” or “Has anyone told you how great you are?”

Al Monitor reports that the machine is a huge hit and there are lines to see what positive messages it contains. WAW has reportedly printed 3,500 messages so far and based on the success of the WAW Machine, one can imagine they will have to print more.

“We're refilling several times on a daily basis. We used some of the phrases we posted on our Instagram account that we noticed had the most shares or were most popular with our followers,” Almidfa tells Al Monitor.