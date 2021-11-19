The United Nations has asked for proof of the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has been missing ever since she made sexual assault allegations against a former vice premier.

The UN Human Rights Office called for a fully transparent investigation on Friday into the former Grand Slam doubles champion's claims against Zhang Gaoli.

"It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being and we would urge that there be an investigation with full transparency into her allegations of sexual assault," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office, told reporters in Geneva.

Throssell also said that according to available information, Peng, a former world doubles number one, hasn't been heard from publicly since she alleged on social media that she had been sexually assaulted.

"We would stress that it's important to know where she is and her state, know about her well-being,'' Throssell added while indicating it would be important that there's an investigation into her allegations.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

The allegations