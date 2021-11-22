"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling has received death threats after she slammed three transgender rights activists who posted her home address on Twitter.

Rowling thanked police in Scotland on Monday for their support after the activists tweeted a photograph of them standing outside Rowling's home in Edinburgh, with the address visible, on Friday.

Explaining how many death threats she’s received the 56-year-old writer said, “I could paper the house with them."

Rowling said that she and other women who have spoken out on gender issues have faced "campaigns of intimidation", stalking and harassment, but vowed she would not be silenced.

"Perhaps the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us," she added.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was "aware of this incident" and that enquiries were "ongoing".

All three activists had shut down their Twitter accounts by Monday.

Rowling’s views