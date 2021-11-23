Nearly half the world's population suffers from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet.

A global report published on Tuesday found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much, resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight.

The report was conducted by The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues.

It found that at current rates, the world will fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the World Health Organization for 2025. This year's GNR is the first to look at global diets and how food choices are affecting people and the planet.

READ MORE: UN: Madagascar facing the world's only climate-induced famine

'Avoidable deaths' grow

The report found people are failing to consume enough health-promoting foods like fruits and vegetables, particularly in lower-income countries.

Higher-income countries had the highest intake of foods with harmful health impacts like red meat, dairy and sugary drinks.

The report estimated nearly 150 million children under five years old are stunted (too short for their age), more than 45 million are wasted (too thin for their height) and nearly 40 million are overweight.

It also finds more than 40 percent of adults (2.2 billion people) are now overweight or obese.