The Women's Tennis Association, WTA, has announced it is suspending all tournaments in China amid what its chairman called "serious doubts" about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.

"I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong," WTA chair and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement distributed by the tour on Wednesday.

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," Simon said.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way,” Simon wrote in the statement.

The decision, which was applauded by many current and former tennis players, could cost the US-headquartered WTA hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.

Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a November 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.

Call for 'full and transparent investigation'

The WTA had planned 11 events in China this year before Covid-19 forced them to be relocated or cancelled. The 2022 schedule had not yet been set.