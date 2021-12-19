POLITICS
2 MIN READ
WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast
The World Health Organization said the new variant is spreading even in countries with high vaccination rates or in regions with notable recovery from Covid-19.
WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast
WHO first labelled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26. / Reuters
December 19, 2021

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

The World Health Organization stated the numbers on Saturday, noting that Omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from Covid-19.

Other major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing Covid-19 vaccines is against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill Omicron makes Covid-19 patients, the health agency said.

Recommended

Omicron's “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the UN health agency also stated.

It remains unclear if the rapid growth of Omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.

WHO first labelled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26.

READ MORE:Biden warns 'winter of death' awaits unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat